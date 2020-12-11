Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Beyoncé, Cardi B and More Stars Light Up the 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Beyoncé, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Chloe x Halle were just a few of the artists to rock the virtual 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event.

Tonight, it's all about female powerhouses in music.

The 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event took place Thursday, Dec. 10. And while the celebration was held virtually this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there was no shortage of star power. The one and only Beyoncé made a surprise appearance to congratulate Chloe x Halle for winning Billboard's Rising Star Award.

"Ladies, I am so, so proud of you," Bey raved. "You've done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, you've managed to shine in every room you enter, and I'll always love you. Please give it up for my girls, Chloe x Halle."

Miley Cyrus presented the Hitmaker Award to Dolly Parton, and Maluma presented the Icon Award to Jennifer Lopez. In addition, Lilly Singh recognized Jessie Reyez with the American Express Impact Award.

Chloe x Halle performed their hit "Baby Girl," and Powerhouse Award winner Dua Lipa sang "Boys Will Be Boys." As for Billboard's Woman of the Year award, Tamika Palmer, the mother of the late Breonna Taylor, presented the top honor to Cardi B. According to the magazine, the trophy goes to the artist whose "music, performances, cultural influence and activism has defined the year." 

Teyana Taylor hosted the event, which livestreamed at BillboardWomenInMusic.com and on YouTube.

To see all of the big-name attendees, scroll on.

Billboard
Beyoncé

The iconic artist makes a surprise appearance to honor her protégés, Chloe x Halle

Billboard
Maluma

The Latin superstar presents Jennifer Lopez with the Icon Award, sharing, "Jennifer the world admires your compassion, resilience and passion for entertainment. We know it's not easy, but you definitely make it look that way. You're not only an iconic singer, actress, businesswoman, and superstar, you are also my iconic friend. Congratulations on this very well-deserved award, no one deserves it more than you. I love you Jen. Take care, congratulations."

Billboard
Jennifer Lopez

"Of course," J.Lo gushes in her acceptance speech, "I want to thank my beautiful family for going on the road with me, for touring with me, for supporting me, for allowing me to be the artist that I am. Alex [Rodriguez] and our four beautiful kids, thank you so much. I love you. Everything I do is for you guys."

Billboard
Miley Cyrus

Disney Channel's former golden girl turned rocker honors her "precious fairy godmother" Dolly Parton with the Hitmaker Award.

Billboard
Dolly Parton

Living legend! The performer accepts Billboard's first-ever Hitmaker Award. She encourages women in country music to "take control" of their careers before performing her hit song "9 to 5."

Billboard
Cardi B

The rapper and recipient of the Woman of the Year honor remarks on the critical success (and response) to her hit song "WAP," sharing, "Not only was it an amazing song that broke so many records, but it was a conversation that I never thought it was going to be so big. It pissed off a whole bunch of Republicans for no reason. You know what I'm saying, it was just weird."

Billboard
Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator presents the Powerhouse Award to Dua Lipa

Billboard
Dua Lipa

The Grammy-nominated pop star kicks off the Billboard Women in Music Event with a performance of "Boys Will Be Boys."

Billboard
Teyana Taylor

She's your hostest with the mostest! 

Billboard
Lilly Singh

Late-night host Lilly Singh stops by to celebrate Jessie Reyez's contributions to the music world. 

Billboard
Jessie Reyez

The performer wins the American Express Impact Award with an empowering speech, sharing, "Today, fearlessly, I am thankful and f--king proud. There have been moments where being a woman is delicately tiptoeing around the egos in the room in order to avoid offending other people with her strength and resolve. Today, I stand bold in my purpose."

Billboard
Chloe x Halle

The sisters and musical duo accept Billboard's Rising Star Award, with Chloe commenting, "Music has truly been a blessing in our lives. When we create, we feel outside of our bodies. It's so therapeutic. We feel we are connecting with a higher power and simply being vessels. We know this music isn't coming solely from us. We feel God's presence in all that we do. And especially when we make our music, and with so much injustice in the world, we feel we have even more of a duty to create art that breaks barriers and brings us together."

