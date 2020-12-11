See RHOA's Drew Sidora Confront Her Husband Ralph for Disappearing on Her

Agree to disagree?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday, Dec. 13's all-new The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora confronts her husband, Ralph Pittman, about his secretive behavior. The new Housewife calls out her spouse after an unexpected speech about his legacy.

"I came from nothing," Ralph starts off the conversation. "I'm the first generation where I'm trying to create what a true legacy looks like."

When Drew assures her husband "that's why [she] married [him]," Ralph gets heated and accuses his wife of cutting him off.

"I'm actually agreeing with you," Drew notes. "We're like here, we're communicating."

In response, Ralph states, "If we really were here, we wouldn't have these problems."

Not appreciating Ralph's comment, Drew tells her husband to "turn down."

"See, I knew this was a set-up," she continues. "We still haven't addressed the issues…I'm not asking for much."

At this point, Drew calls out Ralph for leaving without telling her where he was going.