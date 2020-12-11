Gabrielle Union to Star in Cheaper By the Dozen Remake on Disney+

Watch : Watch Gabrielle Union & Snoop Dogg's New Holiday Ad

Gabrielle Union is about to have a lot of mouths to feed!

The L.A.'s Finest star is teaming up with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for a reimagining of Cheaper By the Dozen on Disney+, Disney announced during its Investor Day on Dec. 9. The story "centers on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business."

This will be the second reimagining of the original 1950 film, which was based on the 1948 novel of the same name and is about a family that boasts—you guessed it—12 children. A 2003 version starred Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Hilary Duff, Tom Welling and Piper Perabo.

Though Gabrielle didn't comment on the movie news, she did share a video to Instagram that's all about the occasional chaos that comes with parenting. In the new post, which is in partnership with Tropicana, the actress can be seen hiding from her family and sneaking away to the bathroom for some R&R...and a mimosa.