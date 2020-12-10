Olivia JadeTayshia AdamsDance MomsTaylor SwiftHoliday Gift GuidePhotosVideos

The Kardashians Are Headed to Hulu With Multi-Year Deal in 2021

By Brett Malec 10 Dec, 2020 11:43 PMTags
TVKim KardashianKris JennerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebrities
Watch brand new episodes on hayu!
Watch: Kim Kardashian at the "KUWTK" Series Premiere: E! News Rewind

The Kardashians are moving to Hulu.

Following the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will air its 20th and final season on E! in 2021, Hulu announced on Thursday, Dec. 10 that the family will create exclusive content for the streaming service after the hit E! series' ending next year.

The multi-year deal was announced during Disney's Investor's Day today.

"Announced today at Disney's Investor Day, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie will create global content, which will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally," the company shared. "Expected debut is late 2021 and additional details will be shared when available."

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris Jenner tweeted about the news while Kourtney Kardashian added, "#HULU2021."

Back in September, E! and the Kardashian-Jenner family announced KUWTK would end after it's 20th season in 2021.

photos
Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way. 

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who've spent countless hours filming our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"

photos
Rob Kardashian Through the Years

Trending Stories

1

Kim K. Details ''Hardest Call'' With Brandon Bernard Before Execution

2

How Dolly Parton Saved Her 9-Year-Old Co-Star From Being Hit By A Car

3

Kylie Jenner's Stunning Christmas Decorations Include Polar Bears

E! added in a statement, "E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family. Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together." 

Instagram

Since the KUWTK series premiere on Oct. 14, 2007, there have been 12 spin-off series on E! including, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

Binge KUWTK on Peacock any time. Scroll down to relive the most iconic KUWTK moments ever!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch brand new episodes on hayu!
E!
Khloe Goes to Jail

Who can forget the time Khloe was on her way to jail, and Kim couldn't stop taking selfies. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. LOL!

E!
Kris Learns How to Pole Dance

Kris Jenner crashing Kim's sexy pole dancing class: classic!

E!
Kourtney Waxes Khloe's Vagina

When Khloe needed to get her lady parts waxed for hubby Lamar Odom, there was only one woman for the job—Kourtney. Doesn't get more ride or die than that. 

E!
Kim Beats Khloe with Her Purse

This was the episode where the world learned exactly what happens when you're rude to Kim Kardashian. Kim hit Khloe with her handbag over and over again while saying, "Don't be f--king rude!" Lesson learned. 

E!
Kris Pees Herself

We died laughing when Khloe wouldn't let Kris in the car and Kris couldn't hold it any longer! When you gotta go, you gotta go!

E!
Kris Gets Tipsy in Napa

The girls go to a winery in Napa, and Kris has a little to much to drink. While Kourtney and Khloe are sitting in the car Facetiming with French Montana, Kris greets him with a, "Hello, mother f--ker!" 

E!
Food Fight at Kylie's

Kylie finally has her own place! But no home is truly broken in until your sisters have a guacamole food fight at the dinner table. 

E!
Scott Officially Becomes a Lord

Scott was officially dubbed a Lord and became London royalty right before our eyes. Lord Disick lives on!

MORE PHOTOS: Kim's hottest naked pics

E!
Kourtney's Bum Lip

Nothing was funnier than watching Kourtney struggle to have a conversation with Khloe while her mouth was completely numb from her trip to the dentist. 

E!
Scott Prank Calls Kris

Scott Disick has been known to pull a few pranks in his day, but the time he prank called Kris pretending to be Todd Kraines was legendary. "Auntie Kris, it's me! It's Todd Kraines!" will go down in history as our favorite quote ever.

E!
Kim Loses Her Diamond Earring

Kim crying over her lost diamond earring was tragic, but thank God Kourtney was there to add a little perspective:"Kim, there's people that are dying." Well said, Kourtney. At least they found the earring!

E!
"Is That A Chicken?!"

When Kris gifted Kylie this sweet baby pig back in 2016, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner memorably mistook it for the farm animal she really wanted. "Is that a chicken?" she shrieked once the housewarming present was unveiled. Upon closer examination, she realized her error.

Watch brand new episodes on hayu!

Trending Stories

1

Kim K. Details ''Hardest Call'' With Brandon Bernard Before Execution

2

How Dolly Parton Saved Her 9-Year-Old Co-Star From Being Hit By A Car

3

Kylie Jenner's Stunning Christmas Decorations Include Polar Bears

4

Gabrielle Union to Star in Cheaper By the Dozen Remake on Disney+

5

The Situation's Probation Officer Sends Warning Over Community Service