Khloe Kardashian & Family Celebrate Tristan Thompson's New Boston Celtics Photo

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Responds After Tristan Leaves For Boston

Khloe Kardashian's family couldn't be prouder of Tristan Thompson!

As sports fan already know, the NBC star announced a two-year $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics just over two weeks ago. And on Thursday, Dec. 11, Tristan shared an official photo of himself wearing the Celtics' green jersey with his number 13 on it.

"Year 10," Tristan caption the image, which shows the sports star confidently flexing his arm muscles. The image quickly received congratulatory comments from Khloe and her famous family.

True Thompson's mama left two separate celebratory message, writing "Wooooohoooooooooo" in one and a bunch of four leaf clover emojis in the other.

Khloe's big sister Kourtney Kardashian comments five green heart emojis while brother Rob Kardashian shared, "Big 13 LETS GO."

News that the former Cleveland Cavaliers was heading to Boston broke on Friday, Nov. 21. Shortly after the announcement, Kim Kardashian took to social media to congratulate Tristan. "Congrats @realtristan13," Kim wrote. "Boston here we come!!!"