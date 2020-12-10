Tamera Mowry Reveals Her Kids Want to Be Actors After Seeing Sister, Sister

Inspiring the next generation.
On Thursday, Dec. 10's all-new Daily Pop, E!'s Justin Sylvester caught up with Tamera Mowry-Housley to discuss her new holiday movie, Christmas Comes Twice. Prior to discussing this Hallmark film, Tamera gave an update on her family.
Specifically, Tamera revealed that son Aden, 8, and daughter Ariah, 5, are both big fans of Sister, Sister.
"They love Sister, Sister," Tamera shared with Justin. "Ariah watches it on her own. She loves it so much, Aiden loves it so much that now both of them want to be actors."
In response to her kids' desire to enter the industry, the 42-year-old actress and TV personality quipped, "I was like, 'Oh lord. Oh lord.'"
As E! readers may know, Tamera, alongside twin Tia Mowry, starred on the '90s sitcom for six seasons.
The beloved show followed the identical twins as they reunited in high school after being separated at birth. The show has experienced a resurgence in popularity thanks to its addition to Netflix back in September.
On whether she or Tia will become strict stage moms, Tamera confessed that her sister is in no way a disciplinarian.
"Totally me! That's the misconception too," she relayed. "Tia, in her household, and she will tell you this, Cory [Hardict] is the one who is the disciplinarian."
Per Tamera, during pre-coronavirus visits to Tia's home, her son Aden would "get away with everything."
Continuing to spill the Tia tea, Tamera praised her twin for being "so confident."
"She will even be confidently wrong," the mother of two expressed. "Doesn't matter where she is, what she's doing, how she's dressed, wherever she is, she is confidently grounded."
Similarly, Tamera touted that her new Hallmark film "is about how fate always takes control."
She added, "It isn't so much about you changing events, but you changing your perception. If you change your perception on a situation that could actually lead you down a different path as well."
Christmas Comes Twice premieres Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.