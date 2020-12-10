Kelly Ripa's Pillow Features a Steamy Photo of Shirtless Mark Consuelos

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Respond to His Bulge Photo

Kelly Ripa is heating up social media with a shirtless photo of Mark Consuelos.

The talk-show host took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dec. 9, to show off a steamy shot of the Riverdale star featured on a pillow in their home. In Kelly's video post, which she set to Marvin Gaye's hit song "Let's Get It On," the Emmy winner zoomed in on the photo of her husband of 24 years, showing him lounging in a pool with only swim shorts and sunglasses on.

This post comes shortly after Kelly admitted that she'll be carefully selecting the images she shares of Mark on social media. As fans may recall, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star had the internet talking when she posted a throwback photo of Mark in celebration of Halloween in October. The photo, which showed the actor in a tight patrol uniform featured in the TV series CHiPs, unintentionally received a flood of comments about Mark's bulge.

"Full disclosure," Mark wrote in response to the buzz. "I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."