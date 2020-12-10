Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks His Silence on Their Divorce and Cheating

Watch : 5 Things to Know About New "Bachelorette" Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams' ex-husband has come forward with his side of the story—and wants the Bachelorette star to own up to her alleged part.

As fans of The Bachelor or Bachelorette are well aware of at this point, Adams was previously married. She's shared that fact with the contestants on her current season as well as when she was competing for Colton Underwood on his season in 2019. During the latest episode of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, Dec. 9, Tayshia confronted one of her final remaining suitors, Zac Clark, after he admitted to cheating in the past as part of a lie detector test. "Essentially, that was like the main reason why my marriage ended," she told him. "I will not date a cheater."

While she has not identified her ex-husband on the show, his name is Josh Bourelle and, thanks to a newly aired interview on the Reality Steve Podcast, he has publicly addressed the demise of their marriage from his point of view for the first time.

"While she was on The Bachelor, she did bring up the fact that the reason why our relationship failed, in her opinion, was that I had cheated," Bourelle recalled. "When that first happened, I said, Well, ok, I guess it's fine for her to say it one time, but now it just continues to happen."

"Really, the only perception of me from the audience," he continued, "is that I am the guy who cheated on Tayshia. So, I mean, I feel like that's a slight injustice to me because there was a lot more to it than that."