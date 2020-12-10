Netflix’s Most Popular Titles of 2020 Revealed: Emily in Paris, Tiger King and More Shows

Watch : "Emily In Paris" Is Officially Returning for Season 2

The data doesn't lie: We watched a ton of Netflix over quarantine. The streaming site released its end-of-year stats on Thursday, Dec. 10, and revealed a lot about what we've been binge-watching this year to combat our loneliness, stress and everything in between.

Let's get into it.

Overall, we spent twice as much time watching documentaries as reality shows. No surprise here: Tiger King was one of the most viewed docu-series on Netflix, and we agree the big cat exposé was definitely worth a binge (and even led to a Dancing With the Stars run for Carole Baskin).

On the reality TV side, two of the most popular series were Too Hot To Handle and Love is Blind, which stayed in the U.S. Top 10 for a jaw-dropping 47 days, the longest of any non-children's show. It certainly sounds like fans of romance had their way when the dating apps simply weren't cutting it.