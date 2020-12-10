Hayden Panettiere Pays Tribute to "Most Amazing" Daughter Kaya on Her 6th Birthday

Hayden Panettiere is giving an adorable shout-out to a hero in her own life.
The actress posted birthday wishes to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for daughter Kaya, who just turned 6. The proud mom included a photo of an elaborate cake in the shape of the numeral six, complete with plenty of French macarons on top. (Please save us a slice, Kaya.)
"today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," Hayden captioned the post. "Can't believe my baby girl is getting so big! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed @klitschko"
Please don't judge us for not being able to take our eyes off that gorgeous, How to Train Your Dragon-themed cake. And no offense to Hiccup, but we can't be the only ones who would maybe want to see a character from Hayden's 2005 film Racing Stripes on the cake as well? It's important to introduce children to the classics at a young age.
Hayden has always been careful about offering too much to social media about daughter Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. In June, the 31-year-old Heroes alum posted a throwback photo of herself holding her little girl, albeit with Kaya's back to the camera.
"Seems like this picture was taken yesterday," the Remember the Titans star wrote about the image back then. "Can't believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies."
Hayden tagged her ex in the birthday post on Wednesday, as the pair have made it a priority to do what's best for Kaya in their co-parenting.
"Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly," a source told E! News at the time of their 2018 split. "They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be."