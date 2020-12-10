Nigella LawsonOlivia JadeKim KardashianHoliday MoviesPhotosVideos

See How Hollywood Is Celebrating the 2020 Holiday Season: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

From lavish decorations to adorable matching moments, take a look at how Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are getting into the holiday spirit.

By Alyssa Morin 10 Dec, 2020 3:00 PM
Celebrity FamiliesChristmasHolidaysCelebritiesHanukkah
Watch: The Magic Behind Lifetime's Holiday Movies

Alexa, play "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.

Get your ugly sweaters out from the back of the closet and start stocking up on the candy canes because it's officially that time of year! With Hanukkah already here and Christmas quickly approaching, the holidays are in full swing.

And Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are kicking off the festive season with adorable family photos, candid moments with their furry friends and much more.

Case in point? Reese Witherspoon recently shared that she had to convince her 21-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, into having a matching moment. "Ok. It's true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater," the Big Little Lies actress quipped on Instagram on Dec. 7, "but isn't it CUTE??!"

'Twas cute, indeed!

Reese wasn't the only star to twin with her mini-me. Mario Lopez got his whole family the same red plaid pajamas. "The Lopez Fam Bam are ready for the holidays," the actor excitedly shared on Instagram... in September!

photos
Celebrity Holiday Cards 2020

Like Mario, Queer Eye's Tan France was way ahead of the crowd. Despite being the style expert on the hit Netflix show, Tan actually showed off his lavish decorations and brightly lit Christmas tree two months ago.

"10 year Halloween tradition. Christmas Tree goes up," the reality TV personality wrote on Instagram back in October. "Haters back off!!"

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Take a look at all of the sweet and special ways stars are celebrating the holidays.

Janie and Jack
Allison Holker & Stephen "tWitch" Boss

The Boss Family get in the festive spirit by participating in Janie and Jack's first ever holiday program

Instagram
Tim McGraw

We think we just found the winner for best Christmas tree decorator. 

Instagram
Rob Dyrdek

"If you need us, we'll be burning cookies, watching Christmas movies on repeat and wearing matching outfits all season long," Bryiana Dydek shared on Instagram

Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner

"What an amazing Christmas wonderland you created @kyliejenner love you!" Caitlyn wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

"Ok. It's [100 percent] true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn't it CUTE??!!" the Draper James designer wrote online

BON V!V
Priyanka Chopra

Cheers to a festive season! The actress sports holiday pajamas from Helena Quinn while making a BON V!V holiday cocktail.

Instagram
Tori Kelly

The singer shows off Minted's collection of holiday cards designed by its community of independent artists. 

Courtesy of Carter’s
Whitney Port

Time to bake! The Hills: New Beginnings star and her son get into the holiday spirit in matching Carter's PJs. 

Mark Odgers for Heineken)
Awkwafina

Just in time for the holiday season, the actress partnered with Heineken to surprise her bestie Jon Park with the Bestie Gift Ever program.

Instagram
Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young

"Is it me or is it starting to feel a lot like Christmas," the Flip or Flop star shared from SkyPark at Santa's Village. 

Courtesy of Meiomi Wines / Michael Simon
Katie Holmes

'Tis the season to bake! The actress carries on her favorite holiday traditions with a little help from Meiomi Wines. 

Mellodees
Marshmello

The world-renowned DJ and producer reveals his gift pick for the holiday: How about a Dee plush toy for kids?

Bloomingdale’s
Andra Day

The singer helps Bloomingdale's unveil their 59th Street holiday windows during a virtual holiday benefit. 

Instagram
Brett Young

"Presley helped us put the finishing touches on our beautiful @balsamhill Christmas tree this year," the country singer wrote on Instagram. "Holidays keep getting better with this beautiful little girl around!" 

Tanqueray
Jasmine Tookes & Josephine Skriver

Cheers to the holidays! The Victoria's Secret angels and BFFs get in the holiday spirit with their holiday sweaters and Tanqueray.

BABE Wine
Dorinda Medley

Make it nice! The Real Housewives of New York City star teams up with BABE Wine to celebrate the holiday season.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster

"We're back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram while wearing matching Hanna Andersson ‘Grinch' holiday printed PJ sets with her daughter.

Courtesy of American Express
Issa Rae

The actress celebrates American Express' Small Business Saturday with a holiday gift delivery from one of her favorite small businesses, Queen in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Jared Haibon & Ashley Iaconetti

"All I need in life is my family, the holidays and @dunkin," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram while wearing Dunkin' Merch

PayPal
Bobby Berk

This holiday season, PayPal asked the renowned designer and Queer Eye star to help bring the magic of the holidays into homes—no matter the size! 

The Pioneer Woman
Ree Drummond

Holiday goals! The Pioneer Woman star transforms her space into a winter wonderland with a variety of items from her Walmart collection. 

Instagram
Ryan Seacrest

"Found the announcement for our #DisneyHolidaySingalong," the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared on Instagram when teasing ABC's special airing Nov. 30.

Courtesy of Grand Marnier
Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis

The Styling Hollywood star and interior designer kick off the holidays in style with a little help from Grand Marnier. 

Instagram
Nick Viall

"Can't be patient with everything," The Bachelor star wrote on Instagram after putting up his tree in early November. 

Janie and Jack
Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer and her two sons show off holiday styles from Janie and Jack's The Exclusive Party Collection. 

Instagram
Jessie James Decker

"Is it too soon?" the country singer asked. "Eric says let's put it up now and usually I like to wait until after turkey day but this year I may be cool with it because you know what it's not too early for ????????" 

Sperry
John Legend

The Voice coach gets into the festive spirit while serving as Sperry's Global Brand Ambassador for Holiday 2020. 

Instagram
Jessica Hall

"I'll admit, it maaaay be a little early for Christmas decorations but it's never too early for wine o clock," the podcast host wrote on Instagram when showcasing her decorations from Jeanna Crawford and Sullivans Home Decor. "Anyone else decorating for Christmas early? #christmasiscoming #holidayseason #winenot." 

Instagram
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

"FINALLY," the Jersey Shore star proclaimed on Nov. 1 after putting up her Christmas tree. 

Jockey
Luke Bryan & Caroline Bryan

The Jockey ambassadors get into the holiday spirit by sporting some festive loungewear from the iconic brand while enjoying their favorite Christmas Eve tradition of eating chili dogs.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

