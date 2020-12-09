Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Is Actually Happening—How to Watch the Livestream

And now for some tasty news: Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is now an actual show!
Earlier this year, a group of TikTokers whipped up a collective parody musical based on the hit 2007 Disney-Pixar animated film, stone soup style. It all started in August when 26-year-old New York teacher Emily Jacobson shared a TikTok of herself singing an ode to main character Remy, a Parisian rat who loves to cook.
Other users contributed more elements that make up a musical, including an orchestral arrangement, an ensemble, choreography, a duet and even a Playbill. Patton Oswalt, who voiced Remy in the original Ratatouille, and 200 million more people who liked and shared the videos were very impressed.
The Tony Award-winning theater production company Seaview, which produced the Broadway shows Slave Play and Sea Wall/A Life, was so impressed by the TikTokers' efforts and the viral success of the videos that they took it a step further. On Wednesday, the group announced that it will present a one-time performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, with proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the Actors Fund. The virtual event will stream live on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. ET.
"You did it, TikTok!" Jacobson said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday. "You made this a thing! You are the cause of this great benefit for the Actors Fund to help so many people out of work. Thank you. Thank you so much.
Seaview CEO Greg Nobile said in a statement in "Google Translate" French, "Legendary producer David Merrick once canceled a 42nd Street performance claiming there was a rat in the theater. Well our show can't go on unless there is a very special rat in the theater!"
The production company did not specify who will perform in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical or which songs will be included.
Head is SPINNING ##remy ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical ##ratatouillethemusical ##theactorsfund ##benefit ##musical ##fyp ##HolidayCrafts ##UpTheBeat? original sound - Em Jaccs
Broadway and other theaters across the United States have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic early this year. They are expected to be among the last businesses to open due to their large seating capacities and poor ventilation.
The Actors Fund, a New York City-based national human services organization, helps members of the entertainment community by offering emergency financial assistance, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, senior care and more.
"Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now," Nobile said. "We can't wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund."
Ratatousical is coming - more details soon ##fyp ##ratatouille ##ratatouillemusical ##ratatouillethemusical ##remy ##musical ##theater ##ratatousical? Ratatousical - Em Jaccs
Lizzy Hale, Senior Manager of Content, TikTok US, said in a statement that "it has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical." She added, "In a year where we saw Broadway close, the TikTok community brought musical fans together virtually with one of the most unique trends we have ever seen on platform."
The musical livestream of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will remain online on demand for 72 hours. Tickets are currently on sale on TodayTix.com.