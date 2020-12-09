Dixie D’Amelio and James Charles Reflect on "Frustrating" Dinner Video Controversy

Watch : Charli & Dixie D'Amelio Under Fire for "Disgusting" Behavior

Dixie D'Amelio and James Charles are setting the record straight on that infamous dinner video.

In November, Dixie and sister Charli D'Amelio—who rose to fame on TikTok—were accused of being rude to private chef Aaron May in a YouTube video after he prepared dinner for their family and makeup mogul James. Charli also received backlash after she said she was disappointed that she didn't hit 100 million followers on TikTok a year after she received her first 1 million, a comment that James teased her about on camera.

Following the release of the video, the sisters lost followers on their social media platforms and made apology videos on TikTok. However, in their new conversation, Dixie and James shared there was stuff behind the scenes that fans watching the video didn't know about.

As James explained, "The whole thing definitely got taken way out of proportion. I can see why however from the public's perspective why it got turned into what it did, but I didn't think the reaction should have been as harsh. The situation between me and Charli with the whole followers thing was an innocent joke."

He also came to Dixie defense after she was criticized for vomiting after eating a snail in her paella, telling the TikTok star, "Your whole situation with the snails...I don't care if Gordon Ramsay put a snail in front of me, I'm not eating it. I'm not eating it! And I love Gordon Ramsay and I stan. And Aaron May was incredible, but I can't believe you ate it in the first place."