Taylor Swift's Cats Are the True Stars of Her Purrfect 2020 Holiday Card

Checking the mail has never been more exciting.

As Christmas and Hanukkah quickly approach, chances are your mailbox is being filled with holiday cards from family and close friends. For some lucky pop culture fans, they are receiving notes from the one and only Taylor Swift.

Social media users spotted some Swifties receiving a card from the Grammy winner. As for this year's design, the 30-year-old "Cardigan" artist made sure to make her three cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button the stars of the show.

"Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore," the music superstar wrote. "Love Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management."

Between the success of her latest album folklore and subsequent multiple Grammy nominations, Taylor certainly has much to celebrate this holiday season. But ultimately, the singer couldn't go back to December without sending holiday cards.

In fact, many of your favorite celebrities are following the holiday tradition by capturing family photos and sending cards.