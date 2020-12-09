Vinny’s Impersonation of Angelina Is So Spot-on in This Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Sneak Peek

Ladies and gentlemen, the day has finally come: Angelina is preparing to enter the building.

Since the Nov. 19 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's fourth season, we've watched the cast grapple with filming amid a pandemic as they quarantined and got regularly tested to shoot inside a very-Jersey empty hotel. And though this season is the first without Snooki, there's no denying the drama is still just as juicy.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, Dec. 10 episode, Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese and Jenni "JWOWW" all gear up for the messy return of Angelina Pivarnick, which could cause even more tension between the women.

"Obviously this is the first time in like almost a year that Deena and Angelina are about to face off," Mike says at the top of the clip. For Angelina, hanging out with the crew is an opportunity to get away from being cooped up at home. "Las Vegas, here I come!" she tells her husband, Chris Larangeira, in another scene. "I am excited to get the hell out of here because we've been in the house for what, six months now? Ridiculous, like, no offense, I need away from you."