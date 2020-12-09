Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects On "Intense Public Scrutiny" Over Her Relationships and Breakups

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

Is Gwyneth Paltrow's relationship with acting over? It's complicated.

In recent years, the 48-year-old Oscar winner, who used to star in multiple movies a year, has been "semi-retired a bit"—her words—from the job that made her famous. She has focused on her popular Goop lifestyle brand while making appearances in the final Avengers films (and Spider-Man: Homecoming...does someone want to remind her?) as well as her husband Brad Falchuk's Netflix series The Politician.

In an upcoming interview on Quarantined with Bruce on SiriusXM's Radio Andy network, set to air on Friday, Dec. 11, Paltrow discussed transitioning away from acting and dealing with public scrutiny early on in her career.

"I think that when you hit the bullseye, when you're 26 years old and you're a metrics driven person who, frankly, doesn't love acting that much as it turns out," the actress told host Bruce Bozzi. "I was kinda like, 'Okay, I, I don't.' It wasn't like, I felt like this isn't worth doing. I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?"