Victoria Beckham Says Son Brooklyn Has Found His "Soulmate" in Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz has the ultimate seal of approval.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, Victoria Beckham sat down with Lorraine for an exclusive interview during which she gushed about her son Brooklyn Beckham's engagement to the Transformers star.
"He's so happy, they're both so happy," the Spice Girls alum shared with guest host Mark Heyes. "She's just wonderful. She's sweet. She's kind. She's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman and we could not have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. So we're very, very happy. We love her."
The designer continued her praise, "He's so happy, it's nice with everything that's going on this year. For Brooklyn to have found his soulmate and the lady that he wants to spend the rest of his life with during this time where there's been so much uncertainty and everything's felt a little bit sad. So we're very happy and very excited."
The happy pair announced their pending nuptials back in July when Brooklyn shared the big news on his Instagram. The 21-year-old captioned the beautiful photo with his fiancée, which was taken by his sister Harper Beckham, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."
Nicola shared the same picturesque photo on her Instagram profile and wrote to Brooklyn, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."
When it comes to the wedding day, Victoria already thinking about an outfit. As she said on Lorraine, "What will I wear?"