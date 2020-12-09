Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's Probation Officer Sends Warning Over Insufficient Community Service

Related : Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Sex of Baby Situation

It appears that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino needs to get cracking on his court-ordered volunteer work.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the judge for the reality star's case has issued a written warning on Tuesday, Dec. 8 due to Mike's noncompliance of his community service. The paperwork shows that Mike has completed just 18 hours of the required 500 following his release from prison in September 2019 after he served eight months for tax evasion.

The report states that his probation officer has continually reminded The Situation to work toward completing his community service and has suggested organizations in his area that would satisfy the requirements, including Toys for Tots or assisting at his church.

The officer also stated that she had connected with the star's attorney, who has tried to set Mike up to fulfill his hours. According to the paperwork, the 38-year-old MTV personality was scheduled to assist one organization in August but did not show due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

"The probation office has reminded Sorrentino at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home; however, he has not made sufficient efforts to address the hours," the documents read, with the office requesting that Mike appear before the court for a status hearing.