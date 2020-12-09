The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia's Final 7 Men, Sort Of

And then there were seven. Ish.
The end of the strangest Bachelorette season ever is already on its way, and Tayshia Adams is no longer wasting any time in keeping guys she sees no future with. Last week, it was Eazy. This week, Bennett got the boot after the pre-rose ceremony two-on-one went horribly, horribly wrong for him. Spencer, Ed and Demar all followed during a rose ceremony, with Noah narrowly scraping by with the last rose.
That appeared to leave just seven men remaining in play for Tayshia's heart: Ben, Brendan, Zac, Riley, Noah, Ivan and Blake.
It was a good seven. A practical, understandable seven. Sure, we wouldn't have been mad if Demar stayed and we still miss Joe, but it was a respectable seven.
Then, after a long day of lie detector tests and making the guys explain their answers in the lie detector tests, Tayshia arrived back at her suite to discover a man waiting for her in the darkness. It was Bennett, who had returned to haunt the show as if Tayshia's "Bennett is no longer with us" line was a lot darker than intended.
Bennett was actually there to tell Tayshia that when he left the other night (two full nights ago, at least), it felt "surreal" and perhaps if Tayshia knew that he loved her, she would change her mind.
The admission did seem to flatter her and she did struggle with what to say, even though we thought we spent 20 minutes watching Bennett's chances with Tayshia crash and burn in a fiery disaster literally an hour and a half ago.
He couldn't accept it at the time and just kept saying the relationship was "really working" for him as Tayshia calmly explained it was over, which tends to be a sign of a bullet dodged.
It's annoying, but also sort of understandable given the fact that this is a television show in need of drama and the guys who are left seem to be actual normal humans.
Riley opened up about changing his name to disassociate himself from his father and Zac told a cute/scandalous story about the time he "cheated" on his first middle school girlfriend by kissing another girl at a Bowl-a-Rama. Ben got real deep on his one-on-one and told Tayshia about his two failed suicide attempts and his mental health issues, adding yet another subject to the list of unexpected yet welcome things The Bachelorette has addressed this season.
We're sometimes tempted to say we're bored, but at the same time, this show has never been so interesting.
Keep up with all the guys still remaining on the show below!
