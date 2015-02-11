Sergei Polunin's Ballet Routine to Hozier's ''Take Me to Church'' Is Too Beautiful to Miss: Watch Now!

Everyone's favorite viral video of the moment has us screaming, "Take me to the ballet!"

Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin stars in a new dance video set to Hozier's hit song "Take Me to Church."

The crazy-beautiful clip, which was directed by David LaChapelle, features Polunin showing off his insane talents inside an abandoned church-like structure in the woods. The video starts with a shirtless Polunin kneeling on the ground. The 25-year-old writhes around on the floor before jumping up into the air.