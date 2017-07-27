Katy Perry to Host 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Lights, camera, it's time to meet your host of the 2017 MTV VMAs!
None other than Katy Perry will take the reins come Sunday, Aug. 27, when the star-studded Video Music Awards is broadcast live from The Forum in Los Angeles.
"I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson," Perry tells E! News in a statement. "Come Aug. 27, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."
"We're thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs," adds Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. "She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year's show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history."
Even having an official emcee is quite a departure for the VMAs, as last year's telecast featured comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as masters of ceremonies in lieu of a traditional host. MTV is also switching things up by taking the 2017 Video Music Awards to the City of Angels as opposed to their usual New York City-based celebration.
The annual ceremony celebrates the best of the best when it comes to perfecting the art of music video production as well as overall performance in the music biz, and this year's lineup of nominees can only be described as stacked. As E! News previously reported, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations for his standout visual for "Humble," followed by Perry and The Weeknd with five nods each.
In the "Video of the Year" category, Kendrick is up against Bruno Mars ("24K Magic"), Alessia Cara ("Scars to Your Beautiful)," DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller and The Weeknd ("Reminder).
Additionally, MTV set the precedent with non-gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and has done the same for the VMAs. The network has done away with the "Best Female Video" and "Best Male Video" categories for a combined "Artist of the Year" competition. Lamar, Mars and The Weeknd are also up for "Artist of the Year", as well as Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Lorde.
Are you excited for the 2017 MTV VMAs? Sound off in the comments!