Watch True Thompson Adorably Crash Mom Khloe Kardashian's Video

Yet another Kardashian-Jenner kiddo is stealing the spotlight! This time, it's Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

More than once, the adorable little one made a surprise appearance in her mom's Instagram Stories on Monday, Dec. 7. The Good American founder was attempting to congratulate her big sister Kourtney Kardashian on the launch of Poosh Shop 2.0, but True had more important things on her mind—like eggs!

"I am so proud and happy for the Poosh team and my sister Kourtney," Khloe began. "I know how hard it is to start a business, let alone an e-comm business and in times of this pandemic and this crazy world, but Kourt, I'm so proud of you."

This is where True comes in, preciously uttering, "Me!" in the background before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asks her if she wants to say "hi." When she does, we get a glimpse at her sweet smile and Khloe receives exciting news: True brought her some eggs.