Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Reveal Sex of Baby

Now this is a situation!

Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his pregnant wife Lauren Sorrentino announced the sex of their baby Dec. 8. And it's a…drum roll: baby boy! Along with a photo of the couple holding an ornament of blue shoes, the 38-year-old shared with his 2.5 million Instagram followers, "Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy."

But that's not all. Mike and Lauren also set up a social media account for their baby, who made a bit of an announcement himself. "IT'S OFFICIAL - I'M A BABY BOY!" read a message on the Baby Situation Instagram account, which has amassed over 100,000 followers. "My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me, and host it virtually!"

"Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!" the caption continued. "Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full on nursery planning! See you guys next week."