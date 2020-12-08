Miley Cyrus Is Stunned to Find Out How Many Tattoos She Actually Has

Miley Cyrus may have a way of knowing when something is right, but she doesn't necessarily have a way of knowing how much ink she's had done.

The pop star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Dec. 7, where she played a trivia game about herself against a superfan named Paul.

One of the questions from host Jimmy Kimmel was, "How many tattoos does Miley currently have?"

Paul did his best and weighed in with an answer of 27. When Jimmy announced that this was far too low, it was the 28-year-old "See You Again" singer's turn to give it a shot.

"I have no idea," she answered. Jimmy was confused as to why he would know the correct count when she doesn't, so the ever-candid Miley quipped, "Um, because you probably are much more coherent when I am getting these tattoos than I am."

At that, Jimmy replied that the answer is 74 (!), leaving Miley as confused as her fan. "Huh?" she responded, definitely having trouble believing that the tally is accurate. Sadly, Jimmy did not reveal his sources, so it's unclear as to who actually did the counting.