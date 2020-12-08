Bobbie ThomasHoliday MoviesSelena QuintanillaKaty PerryPhotosVideos

See Gigi Hadid's Super Stylish Nursery for Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid shared never-before-seen photos of her pregnancy, while also showing off her little one's swoon-worthy nursery.

By Alyssa Morin 08 Dec, 2020 3:42 AM
Zayn MalikGigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid has an eye for design.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the 25-year-old star took to her Instagram Stories to show off her baby girl's super stylish nursery. In her post, the supermodel shared never-before-seen images from her pregnancy, as well as several adorable snapshots of her and Zayn Malik's daughter's room.

If anything, the proud mom opened up about how she enjoyed getting her place ready ahead of giving birth to her little one in September. "Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," Gigi captioned one of her posts.

Another photo showed the California native posing with her baby bump on full display. She wrote, "The night before I went into labor..."

As for the star's baby room? Gigi went with a boho-chic approach. From a uniquely patterned dresser to a brown wicker rocking chair to an array of eclectically designed pillows, the supermodel put her fashion skills to perfect use!

The sweetest decoration of all though was the newborn's special wall full of baby books. "So many friends sent their favorite books," Gigi shared.

photos
Gigi Hadid's Pregnancy Pics

Earlier this year, E! News learned Gigi and Zayn had settled into the Pennsylvania farmhouse owned by the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid.

"They feel peaceful staying there for now," an insider previously shared about why they decided to stay on the East Coast. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

It looks like the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wouldn't have it any other way. Two months ago, Yolanda gushed over her granddaughter, writing, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

Now, get lost in the décor of Gigi and Zayn's little one's room because it's a sight to see. Plus, take a look at all of the couple's cutest family moments in our gallery below.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Lovey-Dovey

"Decorating & spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head," the California native shares.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Gigi and Zayn certainly have a future bookworm on their hands. The proud mom reveals, "So many friends sent their favorite books."

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Couch Potato

From the adorable stuffed animals to the one-of-a-kind pillows, this seating area is too cute for words.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Catching Zzz's

The 25-year-old star gives her followers a peek inside her baby girl's crib, which is decorated with a white canopy and fluffy bears.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Strike a Pose

"The night before I went into labor...," the supermodel shares on Instagram Stories after posting a never-before-seen image of her baby bump.

Instagam
She's Here

When announcing the arrival of her baby girl, Gigi Hadid shared a powerful photo from what appeared to be a hospital room. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," the new mom wrote. "So in love."

Instagram
Family Forever

While celebrating Halloween, Gigi and Zayn Malik shared their first photo as a family of three.

Instagam
Giving Thanks

One day before Thanksgiving, Gigi enjoyed some mother-daughter time in the great outdoors. 

Instagram
Winter Warrior

While enjoying the great outdoors, Gigi sneaks in a sweet kiss on her daughter's forehead. 

Instagram
Mom Mode

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi wrote on Instagram. "But she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early." 

Hello My Love

Proud grandma Yolanda Hadid previously gushed about her daughter's baby girl. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl," she wrote on Instagram. "She is an angel sent to us from above."

