The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello Reveals He’s Separated From Wife Lili

Chris "CT" Tamburello is entering the 36th season of The Challenge as a single man.

Ahead of the Dec. 9 premiere of The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV is debuting a special teaser dubbed The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified on Monday, Dec. 7. A sneak peek from Hollywood Life reveals that CT has separated from his wife of two years, Lilianet Solares.

The 40-year-old dad told viewers, "The last few seasons, I wasn't in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We're separated."

He explained that he has faced issues for a while and had to take a step back from his relationship. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time," CT said. "I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

Going into the new season of the competition show, he wants to work out and get into shape after the split.