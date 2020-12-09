Survivor's Natalie Anderson Reveals What's Making Her "Nervous" About The Challenge

Maybe the twists and turns at tribal council aren't total madness after all.

For two seasons, Natalie Anderson made a name for herself as one of the toughest contestants Survivor has ever seen. After all, she came this close to winning Survivor: Winners at War earlier this year even after she spent much of the season secluded on the Edge of Extinction, an abandoned beach with even fewer amenities than the main island.

But when asked to appear on MTV's hit reality show The Challenge: Double Agents, the fierce competitor was a bit nervous.

"It's so different," Natalie explained to E! News exclusively ahead of the premiere. "The Edge of Extinction was probably the hardest thing I'll ever do in my life. It made my regular season of Survivor seem like a beach vacation. The thing about The Challenge that makes me nervous is living with other people in such close quarters."

Natalie continued, "I'm good in really bad situations. I'm good starving. I'm good being uncomfortable. For me, I'd rather take everyone on The Challenge and put them on the Edge of Extinction."