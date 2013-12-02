The Kardashian Christmas Card Is Here--See the Stunning Holiday Family Pic!

The Kardashian-Jenner crew has released their annual Christmas card!
On tonight's special episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: a Very Merry Christmas, the E! stars revealed their highly anticipated holiday card.
And we have to say, it is stunning!
So, what did the family have in store this year?
An intricate, high-fashion photo in which Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian Odom, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Bruce Jenner all strike poses in a ransacked, carnival-like room of sorts filled with dollar bills, a sparkling gold money sign, mannequins and photos of the family members, among many other things.
The whole family is dressed in black, with Kim standing on a staircase in a cleavage baring, body-hugging dress, while Khloé lounges on a chair in a sparkly black dress with Kourtney's son Mason draped in front of her.
Kourtney, meanwhile, is standing near Khloé, holding her daughter Penelope, who wore a cream, flowy dress for the occasion.
Kylie and Kendall strike fierce poses while standing on top of some of the dollar bills, with Kendall showing off her gorgeous gams in a high-cut dress and Kylie giving a smoldering look in back of her.
Kris is in the forefront of the shot, throwing up her hands wearing black gloves and a black halter dress that shows off her legs.
And Bruce is situated in a glass case wearing a suit, with the words "cashier" in the background of the glass.
Although Mason and Penelope made an appearance in the family Christmas card, Kim's daughter North wasn't in the shot and neither was her fiancé Kanye West.
In fact, none of the guys were in the shot except for Bruce.
Rob Kardashian, Kourtney's boyfriend Scott Disick and Khloe's husband Lamar Odom were all missing from the family photo.
The artistic Christmas card was shot by renowned photographer David LaChappelle.
"I loved working with David LaChapelle," Kris told E! News exclusively. "It was amazing and it was so much fun!"
Speaking of the Christmas photo, don't forget to tune in to Keeping Up With the Kardashians: A Very Merry Christmas tonight at 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT only on E!.