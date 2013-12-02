Analyzing the Kardashian Christmas Card: 24 Things You May Not Have Noticed

Last night, the Kardashians released their annual Christmas card. And it's a doozy this year: It's kind of circus-y and kind of casino-y and kind of Illuminati-y and there is not a single Christmas tree!

Instead, there are tons of subliminal messages and Kardashian Easter eggs, a few missing people and Bruce Jenner trapped in a glass tube. Let's zoom in and analyze, shall we? Starting with the obvious...

1. Where's Kanye West?

In a recent interview, Kanye said that he doesn't appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians very often because he doesn't like how they "shoot some of the shots."