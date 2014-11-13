The Kardashians Aren't Doing a Christmas Card This Year (Say What?!)—Find Out Why!

Well, this isn't jolly at all!

The Kardashians are known for their elaborate and over-the-top Christmas cards every year, but if you're waiting to see what Kris Jenner and the rest of the E! stars cook up this year, you'll be disappointed—because they're not doing it!

Yes, the news is shocking to us all, and while some may assume there is some sort of family drama behind it, Kim Kardashian explains that it's nothing of the sort. They just ran out of time.

"I think what we're going to do this year is - we're a little confused this year because we ran out of time," the brunette beauty told Glamour U.K. during an interview.