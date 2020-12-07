Entourage's Jerry Ferrara and Wife Breanne Racano Expecting Baby No. 2

The Ferrara family is expanding!

On Monday, Dec. 7, Entourage's Jerry Ferrara took to Instagram to share that he and wife Breanna Racano are expecting their second child.

"It's been a rough year for sure," the 41-year-old actor wrote. "But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left…"

In line with acknowledging Jerry's thick locks, producer and writer for Entourage Rob Weiss hilariously commented, "Bro youre like 40 w a full head of hair you should make 10 more kids [crying laughing emoji]. Congrats!"

As fans may recall, the proud dad announced Breanna's first pregnancy with son Jacob Michael Ferrara on social media back in Jan. 2019. In the touching post, he wrote, "With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!! It's been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood."