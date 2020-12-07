How Hoda Kotb Gave Kathie Lee Gifford a "Christmas Miracle"

Former colleagues, forever friends.

On Monday, Dec. 7's all-new Daily Pop, Kathie Lee Gifford caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner to discuss her new book, It's Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life. During this exclusive chat, Kathie touched on her recent return to TODAY as a guest.

As E! readers may've seen, while catching up with her former co-stars and promoting her new book, Kathie Lee was surprised by an admission by Hoda Kotb. The TODAY co-anchor told her former co-host, "You're gonna be proud of me, I read most of this one."

So, why was Kathie Lee so surprised? She explained to Carissa, "I called it a Christmas miracle 'cause she never reads my books. She makes me laugh."

Although Kathie Lee has been busier than ever since leaving TODAY over a year-and-a-half ago, she revealed that she still misses her friends at NBC.

"I miss that, honestly. I miss her, I miss our producers there, I miss so many of my crew," Kathie Lee relayed.