This Sneak Peek at Zooey Deschanel on Jonathan Scott's HGTV Show Says So Much About Their Relationship

From a first kiss to that initial date with the parents, certain milestones signify it's time to take the next step in a budding relationship. But when is it appropriate to invite your significant other as a guest on your reality TV show? That's a problem we can't relate to, but for Jonathan Scott, the answer is a little over a year in.

For season two of Jonathan and his brother Drew's new-ish HGTV show Celebrity IOU, the co-hosts asked Jonathan's girlfriend, New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel, to make a special appearance. As fans know, the show finds celebs like Zooey giving back to their loved ones by gifting them with a major, super Instagrammable home makeover.

And in an exclusive sneak peek at the new season, Zooey, Jonathan and Drew surprise Sarah, the actress' best friend and a mom of two, by announcing that her family's 900-square-foot home is about to get a facelift. Tip-toeing outside, the trio play ding dong ditch and wait for Sarah to pop out the door. Sarah freaks out, laughs and says, "What is going on here?"