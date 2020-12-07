Vanessa Hudgens Gives Posh Spice Vibes at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Special

Vanessa Hudgens just spiced up our lives.

The Second Act actress knows how to werk a red carpet, which is why her fans were delighted to see her in her element at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Of course, the former Disney Channel star didn't disappoint with her sleek and chic design, which gave off Posh Spice vibes. And it appears Vanessa took a page from Victoria Beckham's fashion book because her stylish ensemble proved that less is more.

For the star-studded show, the 31-year-old actress made heads turn and jaws drop with her little black dress.

The strapless mini by Versace was simple yet striking. As if that weren't effortless enough, the High School Musical alum accessorized with peep-toe platform heels, layered chunky gold bracelets and a statement-making gold necklace.

Vanessa's stylish moment wasn't the only thing people swooned over. Her beauty was just as glamorous. For her hair, The Princess Switch star had a slick-straight lob that was parted in the middle. Again, she channeled her inner Posh Spice with her 'do.