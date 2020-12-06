Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Recreate Cruel Intentions Kiss for MTV Movie & TV Awards

It's been more than 20 years since Sarah Michelle Gellar taught Selma Blair how to get to first base in Cruel Intentions. At the 2020 MTV Movie Awards: Greatest of All Time special on Sunday, Dec. 6, the actresses will show that indeed, practice does make perfect.
Their sizzling kiss in the 1999 cult film broke LGBTQ+ barriers as it marked one of the first onscreen intimate same-sex lip locks. The smooch generated so much buzz that it won the 2000 MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, where Gellar and Blair reenacted it onstage. They will do so again at the 2020 MTV Movie Awards: Greatest of All Time, as seen in an exclusive sneak peek video obtained by E! News.
In the clip, the two sit down at a table on a patio and discuss having the most awarded kiss in history as they accept MTV's honor for GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock. Blair, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, wears a one-shoulder black studded dress and clutches a cane. While Gellar is dressed in a KISS band hoodie.
"I think the reason the kiss has resonated with people for so long is not just for the initial shock value but because it was a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality and help make people comfortable to be who they really are," Blair said, to which Gellar responded, "It also represented a paradigm shift to a new dynamic towards acceptance in pop culture. Also, it was super hot."
"So as a special thanks," Blair said. "We'd like to recreate it."
Gellar and Blair, who are friends in real life, also recreated their Cruel Intentions kiss before, including at a mini cast reunion with Reese Witherspoon at Cruel Intentions: The Musical in Los Angeles in 2015.
This past July, they parodied a Coronavirus-themed kiss.
Find out more info about the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will toast to "the biggest and best moments" of Hollywood from the past several decades. The show airs on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The MTV Movie & TV Awards is expected to return as usual in 2021 after the pandemic.