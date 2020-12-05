Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Leaving Vanderpump Rules

Related : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Are Used to Quarantine Already

Fans won't get to see much of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's baby boy, nor their lives as new parents, on Vanderpump Rules. The expectant couple announced they are not returning for season nine of the hit reality show.

Brittany, 31, and Jax, 41, shared the news on Friday, Dec. 4, in separate but similar Instagram posts.

Jax, who has been a staple of the show since its first season, said that the past eight years on Vanderpump Rules "have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life." They each wrote, "Although this is difficult to share, [we] will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

The stars added that Bravo and their castmates "will always remain close to our hearts." They then shouted out the fans: "Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you."