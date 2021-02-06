30 Viral TikTok Products You Need In Your Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Contrary to popular belief, TikTok is more than just complicated dance trends and the Kardashians pulling hilarious pranks on each other. The social media platform is the ultimate influencer when it comes to unique Amazon finds and random items you never knew you needed in your life. Not to mention, users also have some great life hacks for 2021 like makeup brush sanitizing cases and booty-lifting leggings.

From touchscreen toasters and blanket ponchos to miracle skincare products and acupressure flip flops, let us do the honors of introducing you to 30 viral TikTok products that will make your life instantly better. No dancing required!

Keep scrolling to see the TikTok products we can't live without.