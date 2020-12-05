Miley Cyrus Hilariously Obtains an Apology From E! News: See the Back-and-Forth

Related : Miley Cyrus Talks Divorce From Liam Hemsworth & Sobriety

"Nobody's Perfect."

Miley Cyrus sang these very words while playing Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel in the mid '00s. Now, in 2020, the hit maker has E! News realizing this very mantra thanks to a tongue-in-cheek interaction between Miley and the site's Instagram page.

On Friday, Dec. 4, E! News vowed to change their Instagram bio to "whatever" the "Wrecking Ball" singer wanted. The only condition? Miley had to comment on the post, which featured a photo of the artist dressed in a purple ensemble.

Not only did the 28-year-old chart topper respond, but she also had one hilarious comment. She wrote, "'We're sorry for all the s**t we said about Miley Cyrus.'"

In typical E! fashion, the always witty social media editors responded, "You came in like a wrecking ball and we respect it."

And, true to their word, E! News' Instagram bio now features Miley's comment. They even added to the original post, "Psst. New ink in bio."