Bad Girls Club Star Whitney Collings Dead at 33

Bad Girls Club star Whitney Collings has passed away at the age of 33.

According to TMZ, Whitney, known as "Boston" from season three of the Oxygen reality TV series, died on Thursday, Dec. 3 at a hospital near her Massachusetts hometown. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Her mother, Linda Houghton Collings, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing that she is "completely broken and will never get over this." She added, "Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart."

Friends of the reality star took to social media to express their condolences to the Collings family. Among the many people to speak out about her death was Amber Meade, who Whitney got into a physical altercation with on BGC, causing her removal from the series.

Amber wrote on Instagram, "I'm glad we were able to move past any differences we had all those years ago. My sympathies to those that knew Whitney and are feeling the loss today!"