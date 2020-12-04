Hillsong Founder Claims Carl Lentz Had Multiple Affairs in Leaked Audio Recording

Related : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

The founder of Hillsong church is claiming that disgraced pastor Carl Lentz had "more than one" affair, according to an alleged audio recording obtained by Page Six.

The leaked audio allegedly recorded a conversation between Hillsong Church Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston, church leaders and donors around Nov. 19. Houston told the execs that Lentz, the New York-based celebrity pastor, had multiple affairs, according to Page Six, which also reports that he is in talks to receive a severance package.

"A staff member found a very compromising chain of text messages on Carl's laptop... [We] drove right across town to talk to Carl and confront him and that was the beginning of the process we are at now," Houston allegedly said. "When we talk about an affair, these issues were more than one affair. They were significant. And at least some bad moral behavior had gone back historically, but not necessarily those affairs."