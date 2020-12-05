Untangling the 2021 Grammy Nominations Drama

Related : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

With every new crop of Grammy nominees, there's always someone left out and upset about it.

And that was certainly the case this year when, after the artists and albums on the Recording Academy's shortlist for the 2021 ceremony were announced on Nov. 24, The Weeknd's name was nowhere to be found.

It wasn't just that the superstar, who'd recently been revealed as the headliner for the Super Bowl LV halftime show, and his album After Hours were denied a nomination for Album of the Year—something that had seemed a lock, given the four weeks it spend atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart amid ecstatic reviews. Or that "Blinding Lights," one of the albums two singles to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, was left out of the running for Record or Song of the Year. No, he was shut flat out of each and every category he was eligible for. And none too happy about it, either.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," the three-time Grammy winner and 10-time nominee tweeted later that same day. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."