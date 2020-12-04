Zendaya Responds to Rumor That Drake Handed Out Cash at Euphoria Party

Related : Zendaya Is Feeling "Lucky" After Historic Emmys Win

Zendaya is setting the record straight on whether Drake really handed out bags full of cash at a Euphoria party.

The recent Emmy winner appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Dec. 3 to promote Euphoria's new Christmas special that was set to premiere on HBO Max on Dec. 4. During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to get to the bottom of a rumor about the generosity of the "Hotline Bling" rapper, who is also an executive producer on the popular HBO drama series.

"I heard that at your wrap party, he brought gift bags for everyone, and it was bags of money," Kimmel said. "Is that true?"

Zendaya was quick to correct the details of the story, replying with, "It wasn't exactly that! I don't know the full situation, but I know at our wrap party, Drake was gifting money. People would enter into a raffle, and people won money, which was cool, especially for our crew members. They were very, very happy about that."