Superstore To End After Season 6

First America Ferrera, now the whole show.

Superstore is officially saying goodbye at the end of its sixth and current season. NBC made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the beloved comedy will end with a total of 113 episodes in the spring. Four episodes have aired so far and 11 more will air after the winter hiatus.

In a statement, executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green thanked the studio, the network, and the fans.

"We're grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we're so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew," they said. "We're thankful most of all to the viewers who've stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We'll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve."