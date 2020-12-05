Daphne Oz Is Here to Guide You Through the Rest of the Pandemic

Daphne Oz has a message for beleaguered parents: You're all doing amazing, sweeties.

Yes, we're in month 728 of the coronavirus pandemic and, yes, a lot of us are still navigating the tricky waters of homeschooling while trying to maintain outside employment and, yes, there are days (weeks? months?) where it feels like maybe this stay-at-home business may never end. But however you're getting through it, you're getting through it and that's all that matters.

"When life gets complicated, it makes it all the more obvious there's no right way," the mom of four explained to E! News in a recent interview. "There's no perfect way of doing anything. We're all kind of just flying by the seat of our pants all the time."

So before doing anything else, give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back.

That being said, the Masterchef Junior judge and author of The Happy Cook does have some learned-the-hard-way suggestions that can help weary moms and dads claw their way toward 2021. And we're eating up every last bit that she's serving.