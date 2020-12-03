Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos
NBA Star Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Files for Divorce Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

A source exclusively tells E! News that NBA star Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao has filed for divorce less than a week after news broke that he was spotted hand-in-hand with Larsa Pippen.

It's over for Malik Beasley and Montana Yao.

Just days after Malik made headlines with Larsa Pippen, a source confirmed exclusively to E! News that the NBA player's wife has filed for divorce.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," the insider said. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

Back in November, Malik and Larsa were photographed holding hands inside of a Miami mall. An insider previously told E! News the two "have been texting for weeks now and had been making several plans to see each other." And while the insider alleged Larsa knew Malik was married, the source claimed the Minnesota Timberwolves star "played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage." 

"She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him," the source said. "Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over." 

Amid the eyebrow-raising controversy, Larsa took to Instagram with a cryptic message for fans. "Don't always trust what you see on social media," she wrote. "Even salt looks like sugar."

For her part, Montana didn't love what she saw when those pictures surfaced. "I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," the model, who shares 18-month-old son Makai with Malik, wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 1. "The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love y'all for real. Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."

 

Instagram

Malik and Montana met in 2018 and tied the knot in March 2020.

As for Larsa, she wed Scottie Pippen in 1997, but they filed for divorce in 2016. Despite a brief reported reconciliation in 2017, they re-filed in 2018.

