Carole Baskin Speaks Out After Big Cat Rescue Staffer Suffers "Serious Injury" in Animal Attack

Related : Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

Carole Baskin is clearing the air after a tiger nearly tore off a woman's arm at her Big Cat Rescue.

Early in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 3, Florida's Hillsborough County Fire PIO confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call for an animal bite, noting the victim was treated on scene and then transported to a local hospital with a "serious injury." In a statement to E! News, Carole, whose animal sanctuary was featured on Netflix's Tiger King, called the incident a "mistake."

"This morning, during feeding, Candy Couser, who has been a volunteer at Big Cat Rescue for five years, and a Green Level Keeper (lions, tigers, etc.) for almost three years was feeding Kimba Tiger," Carole began. "She saw that he was locked in a section that was away from where he was usually fed and radiod the coordinator to find out why. Kimba had been locked away from that section for several days as cameras were being installed there."

The 59-year-old explained that Candy opened a door at one end of the tunnel and when she went to raise the second door she saw it was "clipped shut," which Carole noted is the sanctuary's "universal signal NOT to open a gate without the coordinator coming to assist."

"But Candy said she just wasn't thinking when she reached in to un clip it," Carole shared. "It is against our protocols for anyone to stick any part of their body into a cage with a cat in it. Kimba grabbed her arm and nearly tore it off at the shoulder."