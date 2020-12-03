Miley CyrusErika JayneTaylor SwiftHarry StylesPhotosVideos

The Sephorathon Sale Is Here!

Score fresh new deals at Sephora through Jan. 1.

By Carolin Lehmann 03 Dec, 2020 4:47 PMTags
SephoraMario Tama/Getty Images

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, don't think sales season is over just yet. Starting today, Sephora has launched its Sephorathon event for Beauty Insiders, VIBs and Rouge members, offering fresh new deals through Jan. 1. 

Are you not a Beauty Insider yet? Don't worry, it's free to sign up here. But now, check out the full breakdown of the Sephorathon event below!

Dollar Savings Offer

Dec. 3-9

Use code 2020SAVE (for one-time use) to get:

  • Rouge: $25 off $75
  • VIB: $20 off $75
  • Insider: $15 off $75

 

Point Multiplier

Dec. 10-16

Use code BIGPOINTS to receive:

  • Rouge: 4x points per $1
  • VIB: 3x per $1
  • Insider: 2x per $1

 

Super Saturday

Dec. 19

  • $100 e-gift card: one winner per store, one winner online
  • $10 e-gift card: 100 winners per store, 100 winners online

 

Sale on Sale

Dec. 20-Jan. 1

Beauty Insider members can enjoy an extra 20% off sale items.

  • From Dec. 20-25: VIB and Rouge can shop with code SAVEFIRST
  • Starting Dec. 26: Insiders can join using code MAJORSALE until Jan. 1

