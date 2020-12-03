Miley CyrusErika JayneTaylor SwiftHarry StylesPhotosVideos

Revisiting Miley Cyrus' Most TMI Confessions of All Time

From sobriety to FaceTime sex, Miley Cyrus is always an open book—and her candid confessions can come rolling in like a wrecking ball. Keep scrolling for some of her most personal revelations.

Miley Cyrus won't be a prisoner to her thoughts—she shares with the world. 

The 28-year-old "Midnight Sky" singer has long been one to speak her mind when it comes to practically anything. Over the years, Cyrus has divulged plenty of personal information, whether it be regarding her relationship and ultimate split from Liam Hemsworth, her sexuality or sobriety. While they're not the easiest of subjects to address publicly, the Hannah Montana alum has grown to be a very candid open book—and fans aren't complaining. 

"I am always truthful," she told Howard Stern during an interview on his eponymous radio show on Dec. 2. In the moment, the star followed up by addressing the fact that she had broken her sobriety during the coronavirus pandemic. 

"A lot of people, their sobriety broke during this time. I was one of them," she shared. "Luckily, I haven't gone back to using any drugs, but I was drinking during the pandemic."

Miley Cyrus Through the Years

That was far from the only personal topic Cyrus addressed during their virtual sit-down—the "Plastic Hearts" singer tackled seemingly everything from the psychological effects of playing her Disney character to FaceTime sex during the pandemic.  

For a walk down Cyrus' memory lane of candid confessions, just keep scrolling!

Miley & Minnie

"I was attracted to girls way before I ever was attracted to guys," she shared with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper in August 2020. "When I was like 11 years old, I used to think that like Minnie Mouse was super f--king hot, which is so good I ended up on Disney, so my chances with Minnie went up by like 100."

"She was super hot to me," Cyrus continued. "I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys. I actually never really understood what these girls were doing with these, like, idiots."

Sobriety Realities

During an interview with Howard Stern in December 2020, the performer candidly opened up about the detriments for her of not living a sober lifestyle. "It really, really affects my relationships," she told Stern. "I'm not the best partner; I'm not the best daughter; I'm not the best sister. I can be a little unreliable. So if that's an alcoholic—if we're not measuring it by how much we drink but how we perform as a human being—then I would say alcohol is a problem for me because I'm not at my best."

Lessons of Love

"One thing I've learned about marriage from my parents: Nothing and no one stays the same," Cyrus shared with Cosmopolitan in 2017. "Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love's journey!"

FaceTime "Cybersex"

During her Dec. 2018 interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus explained that Hemsworth "got a lot of action for saving the animals" in the devastating California wildfires. And what about getting action when they're not together? "That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus told Stern. "Cybersex."

Birthday Message

To celebrate Hemsworth's 29th birthday, Cyrus wrote him a love letter, sharing her favorite things about her hubby. "I love taking turns and sharing with you," Cyrus told her beau. "I love taking long drives, sometimes going nowhere. I love how you'll sit and listen to me pluck out a new tune on the guitar for hours….I love the way you mumble out loud when you read a new script or book. I love how you learn and grow. I love writing songs about you on the piano. I love how you let ME be ME."

"You and Me baby…. let's take this dark place head on and shine [through] with the light of L.O.V.E. Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," Cyrus concluded. "Yours Truly, M."

"Mine Does"

In response to a meme that read, "No man has all five: -good dick game -empathy -a height above 5'9 -no hoes -common sense," Cyrus replied, "Mine does! Don't give up!"

"Hunky Hubby"

When her "hunky hubby" was suffering from kidney stones in Feb. 2019, Cyrus attended the premiere of his movie, Isn't It Romantic?, in his honor. "So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know, and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest," the singer wrote to her fans on social media.

In another post, Cyrus posed in front of a poster from the movie, showing Hemsworth playing the saxophone. "Getting sick blows. But so do I," Cyrus captioned the post. "Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f--k."

"Complex" Marriage

"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," Cyrus said in Elle. "But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner?"

"I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women," the "Wrecking Ball" singer continued. "People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word."

"Not Allowing Anyone In"

"Guys, I was being a little too, like…hard-core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," the singer said during an Instagram Live video with Cody Simpson, which took place about two months after her split from Hemsworth. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

She then said, "I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one…and he's on this Live."

