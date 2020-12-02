Here’s the Not-So-Subtle Way Taylor Swift Shaded Scooter Braun in Ryan Reynolds’ Ad

Related : Taylor Swift Debuts Snippet of Re-Recorded Hit "Love Story"

It wouldn't be a Taylor Swift reveal without an Easter egg.

The superstar blessed fans with a snippet of her re-recorded version of "Love Story" in Ryan Reynolds' new Match ad on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The funny clip shows a devilish Satan falling in love with a woman named 2020, which the actor called a "match made in hell." Ah, pandemic humor.

But of course, this is the mastermind Taylor Swift we're talking about, so she couldn't just quietly drop the first of her highly anticipated re-recordings and call it a day.

No, she had to sneak in a savage reference to her feud with music manager Scooter Braun. After all, it was his purchase of her old Big Machine masters that motivated Swift to re-record her first six albums, once she was contractually allowed to do so starting in November 2020.

If you look closely at the Match ad, Satan and his lover take a selfie in front of a literal dumpster fire. Behind them, a discarded scooter rests on the ground in front of another blue dumpster. The number six is graffitied on the wall behind it to symbolize the albums she doesn't own yet. Oof!