NBA Star Malik Beasley's Partner Speaks Out After He's Spotted Holding Hands With Larsa Pippen

Let's just say these photos are far from a slam dunk for Malik Beasley.
Pictures have emerged of the 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard hand in hand with who appears to be Larsa Pippen, 46. In the images, taken on Nov. 23, the two are masked inside a Miami mall.
Meanwhile, Malik's reported wife and the mother of their 18-month-old son, Montana Yao, did not react happily to the unexpected photos of him holding hands with another woman.
"Ive always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," the 23-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 1. "The truth always comes out one way or another."
"Appreciate all the love y'all for real," she continued. "Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."
E! News has reached out to Malik and Larsa's reps for comment.
While there is an unconfirmed claim Malik and Montana tied the knot this year, she does refer to herself as "wife" in her website's biography and notes they met in 2018.
Meanwhile, Larsa is the estranged wife of retired basketball pro Scottie Pippen. The two have been legally married since 1997, although he filed for divorce in 2016 and she re-filed in 2018. The status of their case is currently unclear.
Together, they are parents to Scotty Pippen Jr., 20, Preston Pippen, 18, Justin Pippen, 15, and Sophia Pippen, 12.
Scotty Jr. has also seemingly reacted to the sighting of his mother with Beasley.
"Focused on myself and my goals," he tweeted on Dec. 1. "I'm not responsible for nobody's actions. All good over here."